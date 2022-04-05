Hunter Biden Text Reveals Joe Biden Made Him Give Him ‘Half’ His Salary for Over 30 Years

A ‘bombshell’ Hunter Biden text that was first discussed on air prior to the 2020 election has been verified. And it has explosive implications regarding the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Biden family.

It regards a text conversation between Hunter Biden and his daughter Naomi, who is the president’s granddaughter. A copy of that text from December 26, 2018 has been provided to Becker News. Here it is below:

“I love all of you,” the Hunter Biden text reads. “But I don’t receive any respect and thats fine I guess — works for you apparently. I Hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro [sic] 30 years.”

“It’s really hard,” the Hunter Biden text shows. “But don’t worry unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

The explosive implications of the text are apparent, and were discussed on-air between former presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Martha MacCallum on October 15, 2020 — prior to the 2020 election.

The transcript from that interview follows below.

MACCALLUM: I want to put up a piece of email that you are talking about.

And just show everybody this email that this one was part of “The New York

Post” investigation that is all coming off of this laptop.

And it says you know at the moment, they have a provisional agreement that

the equity will be distributed and it says 20 will go to H and it goes

through different initials, I suppose. There is one that says H I assume

that you believe that means Hunter. At the bottom it says 10 will be held

by H for the big guy. Tell me what this means?

GIULIANI: You’ve got to guess who the big guy is? If you need any guessing

about who the big guy is all you have to do is take a look at the

arrangement made for the office of this business where the Chinese

Communist government was up partner.

When the offices opened, Hunter Biden sends a memo in the first two people

he puts down to have keys to the office are Joe Biden and Jill Biden. So

Joe Biden and James Biden were all going to have offices with the

government of China essentially. This business we’re talking about now is a

different one.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Do you have evidence that this guy means Joe Biden? You

know just to lay it out quite clearly do you evidence that that is–

GIULIANI: The only evidence – the only evidence I have right now is here it

says big guy and here it says that he’s the first person to get a key in

the office that this business is going to occupy. We’ve got to put those

two things together. But I haven’t finished yet with the hard drive. There

are some extraordinary things on it and I don’t know.

MACCALLUM: Let me ask you this–

GIULIANI: If I was in court I would put these two things together. There’s

a certain amount of unbelievable, unbelievable expansion of reality that’s

given to Biden. I mean, who would up about the big” be?

MACCALLUM: All right. Let me ask you one more thing because I thought this

is very interesting. I understand the point that you’re trying to make.

This is a text message that I saw you talk about this morning, that you say

is from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi.

And on this text message it says I love all of you but I don’t receive any

respect and that’s fine I guess works for you, apparently. I hope you all

can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30

years. It’s really hard. But don’t worries, unlike pop I won’t make you

give me half your salary.

Now this, obviously – I just want to point out that your main argument here

appears to be, not that there was a quid pro quo, that there was policy

impact from what he is doing, but that he was the moneymaker for the Biden

family and that is at the very least unethical in terms of the way the

money was being made, attaching himself to the his father the vice

president in order to get these deals and you’re argument is that, that’s

the only way–

GIULIANI: No, not quite correct Martha.

MACCALLUM: In what way?

GIULIANI: No, it isn’t. My argument as this is a racketeering case that

went on for 30 years. I mentioned 30 years a year ago probably on your

show. I said for 30 years the Biden family has been selling Joe’s office to

the highest bidder.

MACCALLUM: So let me ask you this, where did this text message come from?

This text message is not used in “The New York Post” investigation which is

based on the hard drive that you gave them.

Also, people who claim that have concerns about the origin of this hard

drive and whether or not it’s some form of Russian disinformation, which I

want you to reply to claim that there is no metadata attached to it?

There’s no address on this text message, so prove to everybody right now

that this text message is legit. Can you?

GIULIANI: Yes, I can. I mean, I can’t right now I don’t have the hard drive

with me but it comes right off the hard drive. “The New York Post” has

possession of it; they just elected not to publish it. Its right in the

hard drives those two messages. I don’t know if you had the two messages

above it.

MACCALLUM: We do, we have it on the screen right now.

GIULIANI: His daughter’s name. I mean, look, the hard drive will eventually

be out if it’s not, put me in jail. I’m telling you it’s on the hard drive.

That’s where I took it from.

MACCALLUM: How do you know the hard drive definitely belongs –?

GIULIANI: You think a Russians gave it to me?

MACCALLUM: I am asking because there are all these questions that I know

you are aware of so I’m giving you a chance to–

GIULIANI: –Martha they have been feeding us this garbage for years. This

isn’t from Russia! Look, this is a deal, every witness told me existed.

Hunter just wrote it out for us. This is the deal that is outlined in the

first chapter of the book “Secret Empire.” This is the way that Chinese do

corruption. They don’t pay the principal.

They paid the relatives so they don’t have to file around him. This is what

Chinese Bank paid a billion dollars in fines for.

MACCALLUM: Look, there is no doubt, none of this looks good and none of

this–

GIULIANI: Of course it doesn’t look good!

MACCALLUM: –the way anybody should operate in relation to the Vice

President of the United States and a family member who is making money off

that position. I’m just merely asking to explain some of the origin so that

you can put to rest some of these things that are out there that are trying

to shoot down your evidence here.

GIULIANI: Sure.

MACCALLUM: And I was just asking if you can identify them and answer for

that.

GIULIANI: I can. The answer is it’s on the hard drive. The hard drive will

eventually be examined by anybody who wants to examine it. I wouldn’t

invite – you want to send somebody from Fox to my office? They can look at

this. They can look at the hard drive. I will show it to them tomorrow.

MACCALLUM: OK.

GIULIANI: I actually have it memorized as to exactly where it is on the

hard drive. I have to tell you, I’ve only been able to go through a third

of the hard drive. And my people have only been able to go through a third

even I think “The Post” has probably only gone through 20 percent of it.

It’s huge. And the reason I hate bringing up the fact that he’s a drug

addict because I feel sorry for him as a drug addict. But there is

something really important about that. The first thing is it’s a national

security risk. I mean, do you remember how the Democrats were all worried

that the Russians had all these bad tapes on Donald Trump?

MACCALLUM: I sure do and you saw that all over Twitter. Nobody blocked any

of that.

The Daily Mail independently corroborated the authenticity of the Hunter Biden text.

Rudy Giuliani recently discussed the above-mentioned email in “The Real Truth” with Emerald Robinson.

“[It] says, ‘I don’t get any respect from this family, even though I paid the bills for 30 years and also I have to give half my income to pop’,” Giuliani said. “That is the entire conspiracy, 30 years of selling Joe’s influence. Well over $50 million for the Biden family, documented, that’s called serial bribery or racketeering,” he went on.

“He should have been prosecuted for it two and a half years ago,” Giuliani added. “The FBI first had access to this information for two and a half years. They deliberately covered it up for a year and a half.”

CNN finally reported on the Hunter Biden laptop investigation in a serious manner, 532 days late to the New York Post’s original reporting.

“You’re reporting here because this is very, very bad for the president’s son,” CNN host Brianna Keilar said.

“It’s an investigation, as you pointed out, going back to 2018,” CNN’s Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez said. “And right now, prosecutors in Delaware are focusing on a number of things, including whether Hunter Biden and, and some of his business associates violated laws, including tax money, laundering, laws, and foreign lobbying laws.”

“A lot of this has to do with Hunter Biden’s time working with this company called Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine,” Perez continued. “He was getting paid as much as $50,000 a month for that company during a time that Joe Biden, his father was vice president, was in charge of handling Ukraine issues for the Obama administration. And that of course raised questions of, of a conflict.”

“And so what we know is this investigation, you know, for a while, it has been going on and it seemed to not, not a lot was going on recently,” he added. “A lot of activity has picked up. We know witnesses have gone in to talk to the grand jury in Delaware. We know of witnesses who are going in to talk to investigators in the next few weeks.”

“So we know that there’s a lot of activity now picking up,” he said. “He’s not been charged. He says that, Hunter Biden says that he committed no wrongdoing. And that he says at the end of this, he believes he’ll be cleared.”

“But obviously, as you pointed out, this is a political mess for the sitting president to have his son being investigated by the Justice Department, his own Justice Department,” he concluded.

Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig added that this is a “very real, very substantial investigation of potentially serious federal crimes.” On Tuesday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz entered the Hunter Biden laptop’s contents into the congressional record during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

The Washington Post also finally got around to doing critical reporting on the Biden family international corruption scandal.

“While many aspects of Hunter Biden’s financial arrangement with CEFC China Energy have been previously reported and were included in a Republican-led Senate report from 2020, a Washington Post review confirmed many of the key details and found additional documents showing Biden family interactions with Chinese executives,” WaPo reported.

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” the report added.

The New York Times’ corroboration of the Hunter laptop emails was buried deep within its story, but nonetheless shows Hunter Biden could be guilty of knowingly avoiding the Foreign Agent Registration Act requirements while his father ran for president.

Thus, the Hunter Biden laptop story is now being treated as real by the FBI, the Congress, CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. That’s how you know something big is about to happen.

