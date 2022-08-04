Hunter Biden May Be Prosecuted, But the American Public May Never Get the Full Truth in This Corrupt Department of Justice

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is head of the body set up in Congress to probe the business ties of President Joe Biden’s son, stated to Fox News host Dan Bongino that in his opinion, Hunter Biden might be prosecuted, but the general public will almost certainly never get the complete truth about what happened. Johnson’s statement was inresponse to Bongino’s question if he thought the corporate media would turn on the president due to his low popularity ratings.

Before Johnson shared his projections, he said, “My prediction is that they may indict Hunter Biden, but they’ll probably seal, they’ll do a deal, they’ll seal all the information. The American public will never jet the full truth.”

In September 2020, during the height of the campaign cycle, Senator Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) put out a report that detailed extensive business ties between Hunter Biden and China, Ukraine, as well as other countries. Democrats have dismissed the report as part of an attempt to disseminate Russian propaganda and misinformation, which is a claim that both senators have denied. Republicans have raised fears about the potential ​hold external nations could have on the Biden presidency.

It has been alleged that the defendant committed tax violations and made a false statement in connection with the purchase of a fully automatic weapon at a time when he should’ve been prevented from obtaining such a weapon due to drug addiction. Prosecutors are currently considering whether or not to press charges in connection with these alleged offenses. According to a report that was broadcast by CNN the previous month on the most recent discussions, the investigation being conducted by the federal government has hit a crucial moment. The younger Biden has stated that he did nothing wrong.

In a recent announcement, Grassley added to the controversy that has surrounded the president’s son by stating that he had recently been informed by informants that FBI officials were trying to obfuscate or bury facts regarding Hunter Biden by incorrectly labeling authenticated evidence as “disinformation.”

Big Tech said Hunter Biden’s laptop was “disinformation.”



Fifty-one “intelligence” officials said it was disinformation.



The FBI labeled it as disinformation.



They were all lying to us. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2022

Fox News reported on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden met with at least 14 of his son Hunter Biden’s business contacts while serving in the Obama White House. Despite the fact that President Joe Biden has denied any awareness of his son’s business relationships, Fox News found that Joe Biden did so.

“We’ve known that the Bidens are a corrupt family for years,” Johnson said to Bongino, noting that these latest discoveries indicate the FBI was trying to cover it up while a “complicit and corrupt mainstream media” is only now coming around to the story.

Representative James Comer (R-KY) also spoke out telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that he believes and he’s “pretty confident” that “something’s going to happen with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the next 60 days with respect to Hunter Biden because he’s left a trail so obvious that no one, even the most partisan Democrat and the most partisan Biden supporter in the DOJ, they can no longer turn a blind eye to his wrong doing.”

It is disheartening to know that the real truth may never come to light as a result of the liberal agenda. If it were to be of any of Trump’s kids, the mainstream media would be all over this story. We can only hope that true justice is served.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contributions in this article.

