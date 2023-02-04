Hunter Biden Has Threatened to Sue Tucker Carlson for Talking About His Dirty Laptop and Lock Up Computer Repair Shop Owner [VIDEO INSIDE]

In today’s version of you can’t make this up, Hunter Biden has threatened the top man in Cable News, Tucker Carlson, with a lawsuit for talking about his dirty laptop that he left behind.

Thursday nights Tucker Carlson was powerful, as Tucker talked about the elites and their powerful control over the American people and the truth.

“He cut business deals with corrupt countries that his father was conducting diplomacy in as Vice President of the United States. And then we know from evidence that he apparently planned to kick back some of that money to his father as part of the deal. 10 percent for the big guy. Now that’s completely illegal, and neither Hunter Biden or his father Joe Biden have ever been indicted for doing that.”

But wait there’s more America, it gets really dicey as now Hunter Biden and his attorney’s are threatening to sue people who talk about the dirty laptop.

“The real criminals we learned yesterday are the people who dared to talk about it.”

“Yesterday, Hunter Biden’s legal team released a letter demanding that Joe Biden’s friends imprison anyone who criticizes Joe Biden’s son. So these letters call on the Department of Justice which Joe Biden controls and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings from Joe Biden’s state to file criminal charges against Republicans who dared to possess and share the contents of his son’s now famous laptop.”

“That list would include among others John Paul Mac-Issac the owner of the Mac repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned said laptop.”

Look at what these clowns are now saying…

“Mr. Isaac chose to work with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to weaponize Mr. Biden’s personal computer data against his father, Joseph R. Biden.”

“We know this came from the Kremlin,” Schiff proclaimed, which means he lied. He literally lied under oath, in Congress, all by the way are felonies.

So now the lawyers of Hunter Biden have admitted that the laptop was Hunter Biden’s, or did they?

Tucker cracks up and then lays out this gem.

“So in other words we believe the government should send these people to jail for pressing stolen property that belonged to Hunter Biden, but that so called property may not actually exist, and may not belong to Hunter Biden.”

Wait, what? These people are absolutely insane America.

Keep in mind that Hunter Biden signed a contract that if he didn’t pay or didn’t come back for the laptop, he forfeits the laptop. John Paul Mac-Issac made multiple calls and attempts to give it back to Hunter Biden, but Hunter was far too busy with his shenanigans to respond.

You can watch the amazing monologue from Tucker Carlson below.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden threatened Tucker Carlson with a lawsuit for talking about his laptop.



Tucker chose violence.



The monologue tonight is an absolute jaw-breaker that compares the Biden family to the Hussein dictatorship in Iraq pic.twitter.com/i6YdFubdfM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2023

Have you ever seen this kind of corruption in your life, in your lifetime?

