Hunter Biden Files Motion in Arkansas Court to Lower Child Support, Claims Dwindling Finances

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, filed a motion Monday in an Arkansas court to recalculate his monthly child support payments due to “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

Biden wants his child support payments for his illegitimate daughter to be lowered because he’s not making as much money as he used to. He has discovered it is hard to get by when you can’t profit off daddy’s name like he used to.

Biden filed and alleged that his child support calculation is not in compliance with “Revised Administrative Order 10,” (Administrative Order 10 lays out the state’s child support guidelines), due to changes in his “financial circumstances.”

Hunter Biden cries poverty in trying to slash child support for 4-year-old https://t.co/E7Z7wvmTsz pic.twitter.com/qzp7XpRQt6 — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2022

The younger Biden impregnated former stripper Lunden Roberts approximately 4-5 years ago, then denied he was the father, but was forced to admit the truth after Roberts filed a paternity suit in 2019. This forced Hunter to take aDNA test, and surprise, surprise, turns out he was the proud father after all. Of course, Hunter and Joe have not met the child to this day, and Grandpa Joe has never recognized the existence of his descendant despite often discussing his grandchildren.

President Grandpa Joe is often not sure how many grandchildren he has, which is seven, but he never mentions Hunter’s illegitimate daughter.

On Tuesday, Roberts’ lawyer Clint Lancaster said. “The four-year-old child is flourishing. She’s a happy, healthy, beautiful little girl that looks like a cross between her mother with some Biden splashed in. She does extremely well except for the fact that her father has nothing to do with her and her grandfather has nothing to do with her. She’s never met either one. This is the Biden Family Values on full display!

Lancaster, in an interview with the Northwest Arkansas Gazette, was doubting Hunter’s sudden poverty. He vowed to dig deeper saying, “Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter’s finances. I’m going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I’m going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t.

We pray that Lancaster can bring the forensic accountant. This could be an enjoyable and revealing episode of all sorts of stuff about Biden corruption and payments to “the Big Guy.”

It has been reported by dozens of news media that the troubled Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation for tax fraud and other crimes since his laptop from hell was discovered. The probes are seemingly always at the critical stage, but he never actually gets charged with anything, despite mountains of evidence that he profited off then-Vice President Joe Biden’s influence.

Just this week, a judge inexplicably ruled that the public is not entitled to know anything about the case in which Hunter allegedly lied on a background check for a gun purchase, a felony. The judge cited Hunter’s need for privacy and even incredibly referenced his unbelievably sordid 2021 autobiography “Beautiful Things.” Do you get the feeling Hunter gets treated differently than the rest of us for some reason?

It is hard to understand Biden’s claim to poverty, due to his suddenly becoming an “artist” and somehow got people to fork over $75,000 per painting for his messy art work.

And, sources told ABC News, Hunter Biden is renting a mansion in Malibu, California, where he is paying about $20,000 a month according to property listings. On top of that, the Secret Service detail responsible for protecting the disgraced son of the president, has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a swanky Malibu mansion, just in order to be located as close as possible to Hunter’s abode.

In addition to the pricey mansion, the last known vehicle Hunter was driving was a $200,000 Porsche Panamera. No doubt, the two mansions and automobile or automobiles are being funded by the American taxpayers.

This saga of Hunter Biden is often times disgusting, sad, confounding, and infuriating (especially as we’ve watched the Justice Department and captive media cover for him over and over again).

But it is human nature to feel sympathy for the little girl who may never meet her father and is not even recognized as a human being by her own grandfather, Joe Biden.

What a shame on the Biden family. Joe Biden often brags about being a family man, but grandpa Joe, you are an utter failure as a grandfather and a family man.

