Hunter Biden Could Be Indicted Soon Congressman Jim Jordan Says

​Last Sunday, according the Washington Examiner Representative Jim Jordan ((R-OH) said on Sunday “It sure seems the president’s son is on his way to being indicted.”

Jordan pointed to the fact that there were many more media outlets now reporting on the authentication of contents on a laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, coinciding with a wave of grand jury activity.



In regards to the new media attention being paid to the Hunter Biden story, now those same outlets that didn’t give it a bit of attention back when it mattered are now publishing multiple stories on the topic and finally giving it its due.



Jordan was quoted by the Examiner as saying: “You mentioned those two stories from the Washington Post ten days ago, I understand they were four minutes apart. One was at 11:00. One was at 11:04. So, two eight-page-long stories four minutes apart from the news organization that said 18 months ago there was no story here, this was Russian disinformation. That tells you something is up. You don’t see the Washington Post do that.”



Jordan continued, “Remember, it started off as, ‘Oh, it wasn’t his laptop.’ Then it was, ‘Well, it was his laptop, but it was Russian disinformation.’ Now it’s, ‘No, it wasn’t Russian disinformation, but Joe had nothing to do with if.'”



Continuing, Jordan said, “And now, finally, it is, ‘Well, Joe had something to do with it, but he really didn’t do anything wrong.’ In fact, that’s what his chief of staff, Ron Klain, told us last Sunday on the Sunday shows. So, my how this story has changed. And now, we find out thest text messages and emails that link the entire family, not just Hunter and Joe and, but also uncle, Joe’s brother, James Biden, is involved in this as well.”



It is unfortunate that Representative Jordan didn’t have other evidence to prove his point that Hunter Biden might be indicted, such as a tip from an insider or information from others involved, even law enforcement.



Jordan’s view on what the shift in the media’s current reporting is indicating that something is about to happen. Why would far-left networks that covered for Biden for so long now, all of a sudden, start working to promote the truth about what Hunter was up to and what’s on his laptop?



Unless the media’s that are changing their opinion are covering themselves in preparation for a major shift in how Hunter’s treated, such and an indictment, the changes in how they are treating the story doesn’t make sense.



Eventhough it would have been better if Representative Jordan could have brought actual evidence to light, Hunter Biden is soon to be indicted, his understanding on what the narrative shift represents very well could be true.

