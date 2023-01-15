Hunter Biden Attorneys Ask Court to Stop ‘Love Child’ with Arkansas Woman from Taking His Sullied Surname

You can’t make this up anymore. Hunter Biden has been avoiding paying child support after having a fling with a stripper in Arkansas over four years ago, and now he’s doubling down.

According to court filings, Hunter Biden and his attorneys have asked a judge to deny his 4-year-old daughter from taking his surname.

They claim it’s a lightning rod for criticism and would rob the child of a “peaceful existence.”

Imagine not wanting a child you fathered to not be able to take your last name. Unbelievable.

The first son’s request came on Jan 6 amid an ongoing paternity case against him in Independence, Arkansas where Biden has been fighting to lower his child-support payments to his former stripper baby mama Lunden Roberts for their love child, Navy Joan Roberts.

Roberts, 31, asked Circuit Judge Holly Meyer on December 27 to allow their daughter to take the Biden name, claiming it would benefit their daughter because it is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” Wait, what?

However Hunter doesn’t want anything to do with either of them. A strange request wanting your daughter to take the last name of the person who has tried to avoid you and the child, very strange isn’t it?

Biden’s lawyer filed a motion the following week to ask the judge to deny Roberts’ request, arguing that his daughter should decide for herself once “the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height.”

Biden, who has been the center of attention for conservatives and some in the media over controversial emails, pictures, videos, and records on his laptop where it was revealed an “alleged scheme” to sell his father’s influence for millions of dollars to other nations around the globe.

Biden pointed to court filings from Roberts that reference the federal probe into his tax affairs and his dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma in response to his request to lower his child support payments.

Lunden Roberts settled the paternity case with Hunter Biden outside of court in 2020

Roberts’ motivation is now “political warfare” against the Bidens, the first son claims, and reverses her efforts in late 2019 to redact their daughter’s name and any other identifying information about her from the public court record.

Her “disparaging comments in various other motions and responses, in this

Roberts says the Biden name will open opportunities for the girl “just like it has for other members of the Biden family.”

She also claimed that the name change would make things right while her daughter remains “estranged” from the first family.

“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family,” Roberts said in her filing.

After Hunter Biden initially denied having sex with Roberts, a DNA test conducted in 2019 confirmed he is the father. Biden met Roberts, a former stripper in Arkansas, while she was working at a club in Washington DC, around the same time Hunter was dating his older brother’s widow.

Lunden Roberts declined to comment on the court proceedings, and her attorney, Clinton Lancaster, did not return requests for comment. Brent Langdon, Biden’s attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

