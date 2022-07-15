HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN TO SPEAK AT CPAC AUGUST EVENT IN DALLAS

According to the Daily Caller on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will attend and speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) ​being held in Dallas, Texas August 4-7.

This will be Orban’s second CPAC appearance as he previously spoke at a CPAC conference in Budapest in May. Earlier this year in April, Orvan won a fourth term as prime minister, soundly defeating a six-party coalition that aimed to unseat him.

In Orban’s appearance in Budapest he spoke there about Hungary’s 12-point recipe for success. He is expected to discuss similar themes during his speech in Dallas. One notable phrase in his speech was, “Number four, my dear friends, have your media. You can only present the stupidity of the leftist progressives if you have the media do it. Leftist opinion can only seem to be a majority because the media helps them to increase their voice.”

American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Daily Caller, “CPAC is proud to host Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The fight against socialism mis a global one.”

Other confirmed speakers at CPAC Texas include former President Donald Trump, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Mississippi Governor Tate Reeve (R), Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage, Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, and COVID-19 vaccine skeptics Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough.

Right-wingers like Rod Dreher, and American writer and member of the American Solidarity Party and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have held up Orban’s Hungary as a nationalist, socially conservative, pugilistic, pro-family, anti-work dream of what the Republican Party could become.

On the other hand, for American liberals, it’s more like a nightmare. Johnathan Chait, an American pundit and writer for New York magazine, warned in Intelligence that if Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis becomes president, he is “likely to methodically strangle democracy through a series of illiberal Orbanist steps.”

This should be a very interesting conference.

