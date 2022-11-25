HUH? Despite Colorado Shooters Claims of Being Non-Binary, It Won’t Prevent Hate Crime Charges Legal Experts Say

The bizarre and insane story unfolds of a psychopath who shot up a gay night club in Colorado, who is non-binary, but legal experts say that won’t stop him from getting charged with hate crimes.

This literally makes zero sense, considering what would the hate crime charges be if he’s not a Neo-Nazi White supremacist as the media and Democrats claim every person who commits an act of violence is, yet they almost never are.

Authories said a shooter opened fire for nearly six minutes at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday before club partrons helped tackle the shooter to the ground and police arrived.

The shooting suspect attacked an LGBTQ establishment on the eve of the International Transgender Day of Remembrance according to media reports, and we’ll be honest with you, no one knows what that is, so the fact that day was chosen is just more media ridiculousness.

Of course officials claim that’s why he chose that day to commit the horrific act of violence, but then a plot twist happened. He says he’s non-binary, and so does his social media, and those who knew him. First, you have to know what non-binary means when dealing with the woke and insane people on the left and in the media.

Non-binary means:

Nonbinary people have a gender identity that does not fit into the male/female binary. They are often included under the umbrella term of transgender, a community that refers to people whose gender identity does not correspond with their sex assigned at birth. While transgender and nonbinary people are often discussed as a group, there are many distinct genders within this group.

Nor are nonbinary people a monolithic group. Like transgender, nonbinary is also used as a general term, but there are many ways to identify outside the binary. There are those whose gender identity:

isn’t fixed, such as gender-fluid people;

experience a variety of masculine, feminine, or androgynous identities, such as pangender people;

do not identify with any gender, such as agender people;

and more.

Okay, now that we’ve blown your mind with this actually being a thing, and how moronic our society in America is, let’s get on with the rest of this story. By now, you’re probably starting to see our argument of how do you charge someone who basically identifies as a transgender who shot up a Gay Club with a hate crime against “gays.” Make sense yet on how stupid this is America? You’re being played, and it’s virtue signaling all over again.

The following is from Insider.com

A 22-year-old was arrested and is being held on preliminary murder and hate-crime charges, according to authorities. The visibly bruised suspect appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, where prosecutors said they will present formal charges at an early December hearing.

A defense attorney for the suspect said in an initial court filing that the accused shooter identified as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — a somewhat surprising development given the suspect’s reported history of anti-LGBT remarks.

But identifying as non-binary won’t protect them from the possibility of being formally charged with hate crimes on top of the impending murder charges, legal experts told Insider.

“It’s not relevant,” Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, told Insider of the suspect’s gender identity. “Obviously the defense will want to get it in, but it’s not a defense.”

It’s not relevant, but if he identified as Gay or Trans, who does he hate? Wouldn’t it make more sense to charge him with a hate crime if he tried to shoot up a Biker Bar? Notice that doesn’t happen, because Biker bars shoot back, but you get the gist.

Neither the suspect nor their defense has definitively said whether they plan to use the accused shooter’s gender identity as part of their defense, but including the suspect’s pronouns and gender identity in the Tuesday court filing was a “very strategic move” on the part of their defense, Rahmani said, which is likely already working to build sympathy and ward off the likelihood of additional charges.

“It’s certainly something that the defense would try to use, but it’s not in and of itself a bar from hate crime charges depending on what the other evidence is,” Brian Levin, professor of criminal justice at California State University, San Bernardino, told Insider.

Shockingly in 2021, Colorado lawmakers rewrote the state’s hate crime statuses in an effort to make prosecuting hate crimes easier. Of course they did, and then this shooting happens, it’s all so coincidental isn’t it?

Now prosecutors must only prove that hate or bias was a “partial” motivation in the rime, opening the door for more charges and convictions.

“That’s obviously important because there may be differing reasons why someone would want to kill someone else,” Rahmani said.

Politics can also play a role in a prosecutor’s choice to charge a suspect with hate crimes, he added.

“If you’re a prosecutor, you really want to enforce these laws when you can. They send a message,” Rahmani said. “Your job is to protect minority groups like this.”

Thanks to our friends at Insider.com for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...