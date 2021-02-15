HUGE! Utah Governor Signs Bill Allowing Concealed Carry of Firearm Without Permit

Huge news and a victory for the United States Constitution as the Governor of Utah over the weekend signed a measure into law that allows people to carry a concealed gun in the state without a permit. You know, like our founding fathers intended it to be, free.

“With the passage of this bill, Utah joins 17 other states with some form of permitless concealed carry,” Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican in his first term, said in a statement to news outlets.

“This bill protects Second Amendment rights, reduces permitless open carry (which is already legal), and includes significant funding for suicide prevention.”

The bill, known as House Bill 60, was sponsored by Republican state representative Walt Brooks, who is an NRA member, and it states that any individual who is 21 or older “and may lawfully possess a firearm, may carry a concealed firearm in a public area without a permit”

According to state data, Utah officials issued over 26,000 concealed carry permits in the 4th quarter of 2020 and renewed another 18,095. As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 718,218 valid concealed carry permits in the state, including some 290,000 for Utah residents and 427,639 for nonresidents.

Multiple gun rights groups have called on the governor to sign the bill, and now he has.

“We’re thankful Rep. Brooks has introduced this legislation and the National Association for Gun Rights field team are working diligently to make sure the legislature promptly passes this bill and puts it on the desk of Governor Cox for him to sign into law.” Dudley Brown, the group’s president, said in an earlier statement.

