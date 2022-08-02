Huge Piece of Space Junk from Elon Musk’s SpaceX Torpedoes into an Australian Mans Farm

Australian National University space expert Brad Tucker told radio host Ben Fordham he was called out to investigate the discovery.

“This is most definitely space junk which was part of the SpaceX Crew-1 trunk,” he said on Ben Fordham Live on Monday morning.

“SpaceX has this capsule that takes humans into space but there is a bottom part… so when the astronauts come back, they leave the bottom part in space before the capsule lands.”

Mr Tucker said the part has been in space since November 2020 and was starting to de-orbit.

“There was a plan of having it come down on Earth and purposely hitting the Earth’s atmosphere so it would break apart and land in the ocean,” he said.

He said the object had landed a long way from Mr Miners’ home, which was why it took some time to actually locate it.

‘From a distance it looks like a tree almost, like a burnt tree, and then you get closer and you realise “hey that’s not right”,’ Mr Tucker said.

Mr Miners’ neighbour Jock also had a piece of space junk on his property.

“The Australian Space Agency is now handling it because there is actually a legal protocol… so technically it’s still SpaceX’s,” Mr Tucker said.

“We assume they don’t want it back because the whole point was to break in the ocean.”

“Now if SpaceX said they want it back, well then they have to essentially pay Mick and Jock to get it all back.”

“However, if they are able to keep it, they have options including giving it to a museum, selling it on eBay.”

Mr Tucker said there would be plenty people who would like to collect the space junk.

“They get a little tidy sum for all the trouble they have been put through,” he said.

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Mail for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...