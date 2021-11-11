HUGE! Pennsylvania Courts Throw Out School Mask Mandate From Tyrannical Acting State Health Secretary

An order by the tyrannical acting Health Secretary for the state of Pennsylvania requiring students grades kindergarten through 12th grade was thrown out on Wednesday by a Pennsylvania State Court.

The court stated that she lacked the authority to infringe on the rights of the students. An amazing victory for the state of Pennsylvania.

The Commonwealth Court ruled 4-1 with ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order that took effect in early September as a result of the coronavirus scamdemic.

The judges all stated that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s mandate did not comply with the state’s laws about reviewing and approving regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.

The state’s disease control law does not give health secretaries “the blanket authority to create new rules and regulations out of whole cloth, provided they are related in some way to the control of disease or can otherwise be characterized as disease control measures,” wrote Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.

She said the judges “express herein no opinion regarding the science or efficacy of mask-wearing or the politics underlying the considerable controversy the subject continues to engender.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that he would return authority over masking decisions to local school districts in January. His spokeswoman said Wednesday a comment from the governor was prepared.

State Rep. Jesse Topper, said the issue for him was not the masks themselves. He said the Beam order was “an end-around the constitutional amendment passed by the people, limiting the executive branch’s authority during a state of emergency.”

“It wasn’t the masks at all,” Topper said Wednesday. “It was about the idea of imposing a mandate like this on a healthy population of children outside any of the regulatory process that would normally have to go through or any of the legislative process you would normally have to go through.”

As you can see the video above, the local liberal media outlets can’t believe the judges overwhelmingly ruled to end the masking of children. These people are sick. Kudos to these judges for doing the right thing. Enough of the tyranny in America!

Thanks to our friends at ThinkCivics.com for contributing to this article.

