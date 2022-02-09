HUGE! Conservative Dr. Cordie Williams Narrowly Trails Democrat Incumbent Alex Padilla in U.S. Senate Race in California

Some huge news coming out of the state of California, as Dr. Cordie Williams narrowly trails Democrat US Senator Alex Padilla in polling.

Williams who is a Chiropractor, a Marine, and an advocate for free speech and the 2nd Amendment is nipping at the heels of Gavin Newsom’s hand picked successor to Kamala Harris.

The first statewide poll released this week conducted by Probolsky Research and gauged California voter opinions from Jan 29 to Feb 3, 2022.

Williams is leading all Republican candidates by a massive margin, and is only trailing Padilla 27.8% to 20% in the liberal land of California.

Check out the official press release below:

In 1998, I took an oath to defend the Constitution. My oath didn't end when I left the Marine Corps. Let me do what a Marine does – fight for you.



Join us >>> https://t.co/ie18V2W53e pic.twitter.com/Vj1uKGt7hC — Dr. Cordie Williams (@drcordiew) January 11, 2022

You can support Dr. Cordie’s campaign at www.Cordie4Senate.com

