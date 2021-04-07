HUGE! Arkansas House Education Committee Advances Bill to Teach Bible in Public Schools

The Arkansas House has been on a tear the last two months triggering liberals in the state and across America. Arkansas one of the most conservative strong holds in America is proving it day by day.

The House Education Committee advanced bills Tuesday that would allow the teaching of creationism in schools, outline a procedure for teachers to address transgender students, protect the types of flags flown at public schools, and broaden religious speech on campuses.

House Bill 1701 by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would allow K-12 public school teachers to teach the biblical story of creationism as a theory for how the Earth came to exist. Teachers would not be required to teach creationism, which the Book of Genesis describes as happening in six days, culminating in the creation of humanity. It passed on a voice vote.

Bentley said many teachers had requested such legislation. She said the Founding Fathers mentioned the Creator in the Declaration of Independence and allowed creation to be taught in classrooms. She said the odds of the Earth arising naturally are so remote that students are being done a disservice by not learning the creation story.

The committee also passed House Bill 1816, by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, which would allow flags flown on public school campuses to include the American flag, the Arkansas flag, the county flag where the school is located, and the school district. Schools could not prohibit the flying of those flags. Schools could also fly flags associated with a foreign delegation of students a public school is welcoming or recognizing.

The bill amends a part of the Arkansas code related to the displaying of flags on public schoolhouses and school grounds, but it also applies to students. Pilkington said the bill was precipitated by conflicts in the Clarksville High School among students displaying flags, resulting in all flags being banned. He said his superintendent wanted state guidance.

Committee members also advanced House Bill 1592, the Arkansas Student Protection Act, which prohibits public schools from entering any type of transaction with an individual or entity that performs abortions. The sponsor, Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said the bill would keep groups like Planned Parenthood from offering sex education in schools.

What do you think about this America? Isn’t it time to put God back in our schools!

Thanks to our friends at Talk Business for contributing to this article.

