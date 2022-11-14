✅ Resealable, heavy-duty 4-layer pouches with oxygen absorbers
✅ Weighs 120 pounds
✅ Made in the USA
✅ No MSG added
✅ Sealed into 6 rugged, water-resistant buckets (9.75″ x 11.75″ x 15.75″ bucket size)
✅ Ships fast with FREEshipping included!
What’s Causing the Uncertainty Among Average Americans?
The times we live in have everyone scared about what’s coming next.
Government policies here and abroad (a.k.a. “The Great Reset”) are making life more difficult with each passing day.
We’re all waiting for the next shoe to drop — with food shortages being an inescapable result of the chaos and mayhem we’re living through. Or worse yet, governments controlling food to control people.
That’s why Ready Hour emergency food is such a smart part of any self-reliance lifestyle and emergency preparedness plan.
As we always say, “Those who know what’s coming are using today to prepare.”
And now you can justify getting a 3-Month Kit for EACH member of your family because of this special $250 Savings offer. Visit PREPAREWITHMATT.COM TODAY!