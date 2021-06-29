How to Make Your Voice Heard in Your Community for Religious Liberty

Thank you so much for caring about religious liberty and taking steps to protect our freedom to worship.

One of the most helpful things you can do right now is to reach out to local government leaders and encourage them to maintain religious freedoms in the community. Ask them to allow churches and their members to conduct their worship and religious services how they please, without interference from any government entity or elected official.

Ask them to allow freedom to worship according to religious convictions, and not limit or restrict with unconstitutional mandates from any government entity or elected official.

Your actions and involvement truly will make a significant difference. The more people raise their voices in defense of religious liberty, the more local leaders will feel compelled to act.

Thank you for your encouragement, involvement, and support.

Gratefully,

Pastor Brian Gibson

Peaceably Gather Founder & Pastor of His Church

