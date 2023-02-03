How to Cope in a Winter Ice Storm, How to Survive and Tips to Follow

All of us at the DCPATRIOT are wishing the best for all of our readers, regardless of where you live. We wanted to provide you some tips during this winter storm that many of us are enduring right now, during this icy winter storm.

8 Tips for Driving in Bad Weather:

Remove ALL ice and snow from your vehicle before leaving:

Clean windows will ensure you have a clear view while driving. Removing ALL of the snow and ice from your vehicle’s hood, trunk, top and sides of your vehicle will prevent ‘sheets’ of ice or snow from flying off of your car while you’re traveling, which could potentially become a dangerous airborne obstacle to the vehicles behind you. Careful on the breaks:

It’s natural to want to react suddenly when you feel your car sliding over a patch of ice while driving, but overreacting and slamming on the brakes could make things worse. If you begin to slide while you are driving, take your foot off the gas pedal and continue to steer the same direction you were going before you started to slide as you move over the icy area. Check your tires:

Our vehicle’s tires are what keep it on the road in slick conditions, so make sure each tire is properly inflated and has plenty of treads.

Drive slowly:

It sounds simple, but it’s one of the most important steps you can take. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle when roads are wet, icy, or covered in snow. You (and your car) need more time to react to unpleasant surprises like black ice. Give other cars their space:

Keep extra distance between yourself and the car in front of you. It can help you avoid becoming part of a chain of rear-end collisions and it allows for both of you to stop safely. Have a winter emergency vehicle kit:

You never know when your car could be part of a multiday traffic jam in low temperatures. Make a winter emergency kit for your vehicle now. It should include at least coats and blankets, nonperishable food, water, booster cables, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, and afirst-aid kit. Be wary of black ice:

This is a thin layer of ice that can form on the road without you being able to see it. If you are driving on black ice your car may slide and you will have little control over it. Always drive slowly in winter weather and use caution when braking to avoid a collision. Stay home!

If it isn’t absolutely necessary to drive in icy conditions, stay safely inside with your loved ones. Do not risk it!

These tips are bought to you from DCPATRIOT as a public service to all our friends, neighbors, supporters, and readers. Be careful out there.

