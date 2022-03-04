How The Globalist Powers-That-Be are Gaming the System and Screwing the Rest of Us

Ira, who happens to be Our Gold Guy, joins The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss how all of the world chaos is going to impact our finances. Whether you’re looking at Russia invading Ukraine, the covid-19 lockdowns or the massive amounts of currency being pumped into the economy, it’s clear that the globalist powers-that-be are gaming the system for their own benefit and screwing the rest of us in the process. Ira takes a deep dive into the several ways they’re accomplishing this and what we can do to protect ourselves.

The result of everything we’ve experienced the last few years has been a direct attack on the everyday people and has benefited a small number of the powerful politicians and elites. Or, in other words, the Globalist powers-that-be are gaming the system and screwing the rest of us.



When it came to the Black Lives Matter riots that occurred the summer of 2020 where we saw buildings and businesses destroyed by rioters and looters… who took the hit? Small business owners and their employees who literally lost everything, including sometimes their lives. Who benefited? The powerful elite who swooped in and bought up the now burned down buildings and rebuilt them, centralizing even more of the wealth.



Take a look at the covid-19 lockdowns. Who took the hit? Again, small businesses and employees who had their businesses deemed “unessential” to society. Countless businesses went bankrupt, millions of people lost their jobs and had to file for unemployment. Who benefited from these lockdowns? Big Business took the win because they were able to be considered “essential.” Big Government took the win because millions more people depended upon them to survive.



In almost every instance of governmental overreach, there are two consistent winners: Big Government and Big Business. The losers are always the everyday hard-working Americans.



This is one of the reasons I’ve been encouraging everyone to stop working for big business and go into business for yourself. Find a way to become self-supportive and take control of your future.



That same mindset can come into play when it comes to the wealth and savings that you’ve been able to accumulate. Ira, Our Gold Guy, has been educating people for decades on how to protect the result of your hard work. Unfortunately, that does not mean sticking cash into savings or even under your pillow. Every day that money is losing value.

Instead, you should consider investing in an asset. Many turn to real estate, as that would be a huge asset if we hit hyper-inflation. What I recommend is investing in gold. And guess what? I know just the guy… Our Gold Guy!



With all of the turmoil going on in the world, one of the things you should consider is investing in gold and precious metals. Ira, the man behind Our Gold Guy, is an America First company that sources all of their gold directly from the United States of America. On top of that, Ira has extremely low overhead, which is rare in the precious metals industry. This allows him to have some of the lowest rates in the industry. Make sure you go to http://ourgoldguy.com and let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you.

