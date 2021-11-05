HOW THE ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ MOVEMENT BACKFIRED ON DEMOCRATS BIGLY

On Tuesday CNN’s Van Jones was visiting with Anderson Cooper and he related to Cooper that Eric Adams’ victory in the New York City Mayor race was a sign that “people want common sense responses to violence in the Democratic party.”​

The new Mayor of New York City is Eric Adams, a Democrat and a former police officer and holds more moderate views on defunding the police.



Van Jones made a comment, “The Defund the Police slogan proved to be not a winner.” His comment was made as election results were rolling in for the New York City’s mayor race, the Virginia gubernatorial race, and the New Jersey gubernatorial race.



Jones also referenced Minneapolis, where left-wing Democrats pushed the idea of replacing their police department with a new Department of Public Safety. Jones said, Even those who are trying to reform the police run from the “Defund the Police” slogan and instead they want to expand public safety.



Minneapolis residents overwhelming rejected the measure Tuesday to replace the city’s police department with a public safety force.



Jones also brought up his Godmother saying, “She is on the left side of everything,” and revealed that she was dismayed by the idea of becoming anti-police and at that point, the Democrats lost her.



Jones then added, The only people talking about ‘Defund the Police’ now are Republicans weaponizing the slogan.”

3.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...