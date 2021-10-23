How John Wayne Got Rid of the KGB Agents Hired to Kill Him

An amazing story from one of the all time great actors of a generation, and one that you have to read to understand and believe.

At the time of John Wayne’s historic movie career, global Communism was still a very much growing threat, one that Stalin wanted to spread around the world – under Soviet leadership.

Stalin saw how much power the stars had, as well as their influence in films. The stars that were in the films were also intriguing to him, because they held large audiences.

He saw it in Nazi German propaganda during the Second World War, and he used it effectively himself to further is own personality cult.

Stalin saw John Wayne’s power as an virulent anti-Communist on the rise, he ordered the actor killed and then sent (allegedly) more than one hit squad to do the job. He saw the Duke as a threat to the spread of communism around the world, and especially in America.

According to the book John Wayne – The Man Behind the Myth, Soviet filmmaker Sergei Gerasimov told Wayne of the KGB plot in 1949. What the Duke and his Hollywood friends did to the hit squad is mind blowing.

If you know anything about John Wayne, he wasn’t just an “actor.” He was a bonafide, real life bad ass. He wasn’t to be messed with.

Not one to let a thing like Communist assassins get him down, Wayne and his scriptwriter Jimmy Grant allegedly abducted the hitmen, took them to the beach, and staged a mock execution.

No one knows exactly what happened after that, but Wayne’s friends say the Soviet agents began to work for the FBI from that day on.

Now we’re wondering, were there other incidents? The book also alleges that KGB agents tried to take the actor out on the set of the 1953’s Hondo in Mexico. A captured sniper in Vietnam claimed that he was hired by Chairman Mao to take the actor out on a visit to troops there.

Stalin died in 1953. His successor, Nikita Khrushchev, met privately with John Wayne in 1958 and informed him that the order had been rescinded. Wayne told his friends that Khruschev called Stalin’s last years his “mad years” and apologized.

The entire thing is something straight out of a movie, and it makes you wonder why one hasn’t been made about this? It would be phenomenal to see someone portray the Duke for a feature film.

The entire time Wayne knew there was a price on his head, but he refused the FBI’s offer of federal protection and didn’t even tell his family. He just moved into a house with a big wall around it.

Once word got out, though, Hollywood stuntmen loyal to Duke began to infiltrate Communist Party class around the country and exposed the plots against him.

According to what we know, Wayne never spoke of the incidents publicly.

