How do we create a Cancel-Proof Christianity? It all starts with education

During this episode of The Big Brown Gadfly, Dr Bobby Lopez and Jeff Dornik discuss the upcoming Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit in Ft Worth, TX, on Saturday September 25th.

Watch the fulls how on iTunes!



During this event, they’ll unveil their plan to create an alternative to the current education system which will both protect conservative professors from censorship and will ensure students receive top-level quality Christian education.



It’s important that we begin with education instead of the church, workplace or media because this is where we influence young and upcoming minds. The Left understands that as long as they control the education system, they can influence the future outcome of this nation.



We’ve seen what they’ve been able to accomplish to-date, pushing all sorts of wild educational themes that is permeating into our society today. Marxism and Progressive worldviews have led to what many see as the overthrow of America.



The other reason is to create a safe working environment for conservative professors to raise up the next generation. Right now, many in the academic world are silenced and intimidated by their schools to not cross the ideological line. This is dangerous when there’s no freedom within the academic world.



Bobby Lopez and Jeff Dornik have a solution, and that is to create a completely separate education system. This will all be laid out during the Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit.



Speakers at this event include Dr Bobby Lopez, Jeff Dornik, Jeff Younger, Dr Paul Church, Dr Mike Spaulding, Judd Saul, Pastor Sam Jones and Doni Anthony. You can register for this event as well as the livestream at http://cancelproofchristianity.com.

