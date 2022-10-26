HOW DID WE MISS THIS: Biden Caught on Camera ‘Joking’ About Murdering Reporter [VIDEO INSIDE]

In this weeks “How did we miss this story of the week” it’s one that we can’t believe we missed from President Joe Biden last year. But it’s stunning it didn’t get much media attention, but now we’ll shed some light on it.

Joe Biden was caught on camera trying to avoid a question about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by threatening to murder a reporter, now of course he says he was joking.

Joe Biden was test driving the new Ford F-150 Lightning Electric pickup truck, a reporter asked if she could ask him “a quick question on Israel… since it’s so important?”

His response was concerning. “No you can’t,” the obviously senile commander-in-chief responded. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”

Biden of course claimed that he was “only teasing,” but quickly raced away on the Michigan race track to avoid answering the question.

The question is, which is more concerning: the fact that the senile old man was allowed to drive a car, or his “joke”?

Former Trump social media director Mike Hahn tweeted:

If Trump said this, even as a joke, he’d be impeached & Brian Stelter would cry.

If Trump said this, even as a joke, he'd be impeached & Brian Stelter would cry. pic.twitter.com/1b20M2rWdW — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) May 18, 2021

“Biden joking about running down a reporter for asking about Israel in an F-150 truck is a pretty good tell about just how performative the ‘how dare he’ fainting spells of the past 4 years actually were,” conservative podcast host Stephen L. Miller said.

Biden joking about running down a reporter for asking about Israel in an F-150 truck is a pretty good tell about just how performative the "how dare he" fainting spells of the past 4 years actually were. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

“Lot of things happened today, but worth revisiting the fact that Joe Biden was asked if he could answer a question about the Israel-Hamas conflict and his response was to say no, joke that he’d run the reporter over with a truck, and drive off,” conservative journalist Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

lots of things happened today, but worth revisiting the fact that joe biden was asked if he could answer a question about the israel-hamas conflict and his response was to say no, joke that he'd run the reporter over with a truck, and drive off. — Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) May 19, 2021

We’re actually stunned this went under the radar, even Fox News didn’t cover it, nor did the majority of conservative media.. unbelievable..

