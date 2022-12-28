How Did New Years Eve Become a Thing?

New Year’s Eve, also known as Old Year’s Night or Saint Sylvester’s Day in some countries, is a holiday celebrated on December 31st to mark the end of the current year and the beginning of the next. It is a time for people to come together and celebrate, often with parties, gatherings, and traditions such as making resolutions for the new year.

The origins of New Year’s Eve can be traced back to ancient civilizations, where the celebration of a new year was often tied to the changing of the seasons and the cycles of nature. In many cultures, the new year was seen as a time of renewal and a chance to start anew.

One of the earliest known New Year’s celebrations was in ancient Mesopotamia, where the start of the year was marked by the arrival of the spring equinox.

The ancient Egyptians also celebrated the new year around the time of the winter solstice, which marked the beginning of the Nile river’s flood season.

In ancient Rome, the new year was celebrated on March 1st, and the celebration was called the Festival of Anna Perenna, named after the Roman goddess of the circle of the year. Later, the Roman emperor Julius Caesar introduced a new calendar in 45 BCE, which placed the start of the new year on January 1st. This calendar, known as the Julian calendar, was widely adopted and is still used in many parts of the world today.

Over the centuries, New Year’s Eve has become a time for people to come together and celebrate the end of the old year and the beginning of the new one. In many countries, it is a time for making resolutions, setting goals, and looking forward to the future. It is also a time for people to party, dance, and have fun with friends and loved ones.

Today, New Year’s Eve is celebrated in many different ways around the world. In some countries, it is a time for religious observances, while in others it is a more secular holiday. No matter how it is celebrated, New Year’s Eve is a time for people to come together and look forward to the possibilities of the new year.

So now you know..

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



