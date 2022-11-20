House Republicans Vow to Investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings (VIDEO)

Just one day after retaking the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, House Republicans have said on Thursday at a press conference, they will launch an investigation of the president’s family as a “Top Priority.”

The lawmakers said the investigation will focus on the elder Biden alleged involvement in overseas business dealings with his son Hunter Biden, and will include the elder Biden’s time as vice-president. The younger Biden is not involved with the administration in any known capacity.

Citing unnamed whistleblowers, Republican Representatives James Comer (KY) and Jim Jordan (OH), expected to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, alleged that Joe Biden was the “Chairman of the Board” of the Biden family empire and oversaw Hunter’s business activity, claiming to find evidence of conspiracy to defraud the United States and money laundering.

Hunter Biden, the 52-year-old son, is already under federal investigation, but has so far not faced any charges. He has been under Investigaton since 2018, after he allegedly failed to pay taxes and lied on a firearm application. U.S. Attorney David Weiss has conducted the investigation and would be the person who levies the charges.

Hunter holds a minority stake in a Chinese private equity firm responsible for investing in a previously sanctioned technology company that committed human rights violations against Uyghurs, and the new accusations point to involvement in the energy industry.

Comer said, “This is an investigation of Joe Biden. I think we’ve laid out the evidence as to why we feel it’s important, and we’re going to move forward with that.”

The lawmakers allege that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in “waste, fraud, and abuse” relating to business dealings and plan to release a report to outline their claims.

Comer continued, “We find evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a scheme to try to get China to buy liquified natural gas. People are in outrage over China buying farmland in the Dakotas. What about China starting to buy into our American energy industry?”

Comer was referring to documents found on Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed he was engaged in business talks with Chinese companies to sell American natural gas.

“Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation, Comer concluded. The Representatives hope to find why Joe Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.

In September, over thirty Senate Republicans called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to grant special counsel protections and authorities to Weiss as he continued to investigate Hunter Biden. The request stemmed from a letter that claims Hunter has a growing amount of evidence against him relating to federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering and foreign-lobbying violations.

The request for counsel follows a September claim by one of Hunter Biden’s former business associates, Tony Bobulinski, that former FBI agent Timothy Thibault worked to conceal relevant information about the Biden family, particularly his relationship with the Bidens. Legislators alleged that Thibault attempted to halt the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden.

In October, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa, called on law enforcement to release records detailing “potential criminal conduct” committed by Biden’s sons after leaked emails pointed to a Biden owned real estate company receiving a $40 million investment from a Russian oligarch.

