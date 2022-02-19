House Republicans say We are Going After’ FBI & Clinton for Spying on Trump Based on ‘Explosive’ Durham Memo

House Intel Committee Member Rep. Mike Rogers (R-OH) appeared on Fox News to address the Durham findings that the Clinton campaign’s lawyer Michael Sussmann had paid a tech firm to effectively ‘spy’ on the Trump campaign and while Donald Trump was in the White House.

“This is basically Special Counsel Durham sending a memo to Michael Sussmann saying he’s not being well served by his lawyers,” Rogers said. “The pleading sets out allegations, evidence that they intend to admit into court that relate to third parties.”

“People besides Michael Sussmann himself, of which, though, he would be caught up,” he went on. “The pleading basically says you’re not being well served by your lawyers, you should be cooperating, and your lawyers have the interest of others, third parties that don’t affect you.”

“We’re going to be going after them also,” Rogers added. “And that’s where we get these explosive allegations of the spying against the Trump administration, this Trump campaign, a number of criminal activities that are alleged. Certainly I think Michael Sussmann needs to read this again and pay very close to what Durham is saying about his own counsel and certainly look to his best interest, which probably is to cooperate.”

“Congressman Andy McCarthy, over at National Review, he’s a former prosecutor, has written that ‘this could turn out to be the same as the Mueller investigation — where there’s a lot of smoke, but there’s no actual fire where you get people indicted and arrested,” Fox News host Dana Perino said. “The possibility exists that the real scandal here is in all the stuff that’s legal, but goes right up to the line of being illegal. Do you see that as a possibility in the Durham investigation?”

“Well, we’ll have to see,:” Congressman Rogers replied. “We don’t know what evidence that he has or what he’s going to actually introduce into court. This pleading is about what he intends to introduce, but there are really four explosive of allegations here, right?”

“There’s the Clinton administration, this Clinton campaign spying on the Trump campaign. And there’s the Clinton campaign perhaps continuing that spying into the Trump administration itself. And the other two are the attempts by the Clinton campaign and others to coopt government, the Department of Justice, the FBI. And then the fourth is those actions that actually happened. Those things that we know where the FBI lied basically to the FSA court and where there were investigations that were undertaken into Trump himself and the Trump campaign. All of which that were bogus — based upon opposition research from the Clinton campaign that proved false.”

“This is not only just scandalous, this should never happen again,” Rogers continued. “And I definitely agree with Devin Nunes (R-CA), there’s a number of areas where we need to change the laws. One of which is never allow the FBI to enter into a FISA court. Again, opposition research that they’ve gotten from a political campaign.”

“It shows that this really was part of the Clinton campaign, part of the Democratic Party campaign to smear Donald Trump and certainly thwarted the first years of his presidency,” he added. “And that’s why, of course they’re not reporting on it. Because they were in on it from the beginning, they were reporting things that were not true with no evidence, certainly diminishing the ability the Trump administration to do its work.”

The discussion then turned to the matter of accountability.

“There’s a number of people who need to be held accountable and in both the FBI and the Department of Justice who knew what they were doing and were complicit in this hoax and in thwarting, the Trump administration as the president was being sworn in,” Rogers added.

