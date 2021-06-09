House Republicans Co-Sponsor Bill to BAN Any Flag but American at US Embassies

House Republicans are trying to get America back to being America again by banning virtue signaling and moronic things at American Embassies around the world.

As you know, the Biden administration, never too shallow to try to turn even an embassy into a social justice warrior event, authorized American Embassies to fly the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ flags at Embassies around the globe, making America a laughing stock.

The American Embassies aren’t flying Trump flags, or MAGA flags, or Christian flags, but the left just can’t wait to shove their view points of a Marxist movement like BLM down your throats or the LGBTQ movement. They have no business being flown at U.S. Embassies, and this is a bill that makes perfect sense. That is if you have common sense.

The new bill will ban both the gay pride flag and the Black Lives Matter Flag from Embassies.

The bill, titled the “Old Glory Only Act,” was originally introduced in January by Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a co-sponsor of the bill, has said the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags are both not flags, and that they should not fly over government buildings.

“The federal government should only be flying the flag that represents ALL people, the American flag,” said Greene in a statement in February, “We need to bring back pride in our country and raise the Star Spangled Banner proudly. Old Glory represents our great American military and their sacrifices to ensure our freedom.

“This isn’t a political issue. This is about Patriotism, and we need more of it,” she said.

The bill has so far been co-sponsored by 30 representatives, including Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Tennessee’s Rep. Scott DesJarlais.

What are your thoughts, should the flags be banned from flying at U.S. Embassies?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...