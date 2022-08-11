House Minority Leader McCarthy Promises to Investigate DOJ and Merrick Garland Following Unprecedented Partisan Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised to investigate the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Attorney General Merrick Garland following the unbelievable and unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s personal residence, the Mar-a-Lago complex on Monday.

McCarthy said in a statement Monday night, “I’ve seen enough. The DOJ has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.

FBI agents executed a search warrant before daybreak Monday morning, alleging that Trump had taken classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after he left office in January 2021, according to multiple sources.

Trump announced the raid had taken place in a statement late Monday, saying “This is prosecutorial misconduct.” The former president was at his Trump Plaza in New York City when the raid occurred.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

The raid has drawn criticism from other Republican members of Congress, and across American generally on most social media platforms. Here is an example the impact of the raid has made on those platforms.

​Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted, “This is what happens in third world countries. Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT?”

​Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked Monday night, “After todays raid on Mar-A-Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for?”

Fox News host Dan Bongino called the raid “some third-world bullshit” while appearing on Jesse Watters Fox News show, Monday night.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a call to “DEFUND THE FBI!” and likened the search, which was authorized with a warrant, to “the rogue behavior of communist countries, while Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “The raid was the sort of thing you’d see happen in “3rd World Banana Republics!!!”

Criticism of the FBI also came from the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, posted on Twitter, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous.”

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 9, 2022

At the time of this writing the Department of Justice has not announced or given any reason for the raid and what, if anything, did they find or discover.

