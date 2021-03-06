House Impeachment Manager Duke Nuke’m Files Lawsuit Against Trump, Allies for Capitol Incident

One of the House impeachment managers has now filed a lawsuit against former President Donald J. trump and his allies for their role in the January 6th Capitol incident that saw Trump supporters murdered.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., filed the lawsuit Friday at a federal court in Washington. It is the second civil lawsuit brought against the former president for the riot.

Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., are named in the lawsuit.

“Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump waged an all out war on a peaceful transition of power,” Swalwell said in a statement. “He lied to his followers again and again claiming the election was stolen from them, filed a mountain of frivolous lawsuits—nearly all of which filed, tried to intimidate election officials, and finally called upon his supporters to descend on Washington D.C. to ‘stop the steal.'”

Swalwell is the same congressman that farted on live television a few years back, and also who had a Chinese spy working for him named Fang Fang. Allegations still stem as to whether or not Swalwell had an alleged affair with Fang Fang. The fact that he’s even allowed to file such a suit is ludicrous considering his proven ties to Chinese spies.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller said Swalwell is a “low-life” with “no credibility.”

“Now, after failing miserably with two impeachment hoaxes,” Swalwell is attacking “our greatest President with yet another witch hunt,” Miller said in the statement. “It’s a disgrace that a compromised Member of Congress like Swalwell still sits on the House Intelligence Committee.”

What are your thoughts America? Do you think Duke Nuke’m has a chance here?

