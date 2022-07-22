HOUSE BUSY PASSING BILLS TO RESURRECT JUSTIFIED MURDER OF BABIES

The Democratic Party and Ole Sleepy Joe, not satisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, are busy signing new laws. This isn’t about your God-given rights to protect yourselves and carry guns, although they are writing new laws and are unsatisfied with that decision too, the push is about the right to murder babies.

A couple of new bills were passed in the House recently that will chip away at the Supreme Court’s decision in overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 passed in the House with a vote of 219-210 and will establish the rights to a baby being murdered and prohibit states from forcing limits on early termination of human life that could make them more troublesome or pricey to obtain.

The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act was the other bill and aims to prohibit states from deterring a woman’s rights to travel to other states to get the murder procedure. This bill ended up passing by 223-205.

So, we can get major things done and spend all day on things like murder rights, but we can’t get other things that are impacting our country, and have been for a while under control? The real thing is it has to fit the democratic agenda to get anything passed.

The good news is that neither of the two bills has that good of a chance of passing the Senate since it lacks the support. However, it seems as if this is where the next battleground will be, and believe Biden said it best when he said, “The struggle’s no longer just who gets to vote. It’s about who get to count the vote.” While he didn’t say it for the murder rights issue, the statement fits, and wouldn’t put it passed them to figure out a way to push what they want through, just look at what they did with the past election.

Just like clockwork, the Liberals have lined up other various bills for murder rights that they are eager and salivating at the mouth to vote on, and if you’re wondering if there were any Republicans who voted for these bills, we got you covered.

There were two Senate Republicans who voted for these bills. Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Both are in alignment with the right to murder babies, but they don’t agree with the democrats’ proposition and say that it is excessively far-reaching.

​Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we’ve seen many types of protests that have popped up and activists that have been seen doing crazy stunts. One of their favorite trends to partake in recently is to put blotches of fake blood around their bodies and near their thigh areas and take pictures screaming or holding signs up. It’s an odd way to grab attention, but it can be likened to those who like to glue themselves to famous paintings in the name of climate change.

Many people who are disheartened and in flames over the decision are looking toward good Ole Joe Biden and thinking that he and his administration can do better. Biden has said that he is doing his best to make sure that their murder rights are safeguarded.

Biden said last week during a virtual meeting with Democratic governors, “Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law.” And he called on Americans to help make that a reality adding, “We need two additional pro-choice senators and a pro-choice House to codify Roe as federal law. Your vote can make that a reality.”

Certainly, there were a lot of slip-ups, stuttering, mumbling, and distractions of ice cream in that statement, but there it is in its cleanest form.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...