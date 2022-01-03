Hospitals Now Begging Fired Unvaccinated Nurses to Come Back to Work

Corporations’ mass firings of unvaccinated workers have been documented as becoming “more common” as Joe Biden repeatedly has mandated that they force their employees to accept the experimental COVID shots.



But now those companies are discovering that perhaps Biden’s leadership isn’t really what they should follow, and it’s because they are in such staffing emergencies that they are now asking their dismissed workers, the unvaccinated, to return to rescue them.​



And, on social media, there are multiple reports. One person said in a video she was removed from her nursing job on November 15, but recently got a request from her company’s staffing office “asking if I could work the weekend, through the New Year.”



Here are just a couple of examples of Twitter posts:



Banned Blonde @miss_jordon My friend is a nurse in Oregon. The local hospital fired 140+ nurses over vax mandates. So now they hire a bunch of traveling nurses to fill the positions, and guess what…. Travelers don’t have to be vaccinated.

My friend is a nurse in Oregon. The local hospital fired 140+ nurses over vax mandates. So now they hire a bunch of traveling nurses to fill the positions, and guess what…. Travelers don't have to be vaccinated. 🤡🤡 — Banned Blonde 💁🏼‍♀️ (@miss_jordon) December 28, 2021

Ezra Levant @ezralevant It’s almost like they fired hundreds and hundreds of nurses out of spite and rage and vengeance — but forgot that they actually need them. Just like Alberta, where they’re begging @AHS_media employees to come back, after slandering them and suspending them.

Unvaxxed nurses were asked to come back to work because of staffing shortages pic.twitter.com/A0ilQCmdRF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2021

The firings already have happened at a wide range of companies, with groups like Northwell Health boasting of having a 100% vaccinated staff after dismissing 1,400 from their jobs.



The dismissals have been happening not only at private corporations ordered by Biden to have all employees vaxxed but also at federal agencies.



A posting at Citizen Free Press noted one unvaccinated contributor explained, “I received a surprise email today… Us coerced and shamed ones are allowed to return to work on January 10th!!!”



The note explained testing is being required.



“While there is part of me that would love to return, (I loved my job and the people, patients, residents I worked with so much), it would be like returning to an abusive relationship.”



“Hero. Scum. Do this to make me happy. You are unworthy. I need you.”

So will not firing AHS nurses, then begging them to come back. pic.twitter.com/o350RFARKI — BERTAboy82 (@BertaBoy82) December 28, 2021

Hospitals in Alberta, Canada put 1400 health care workers on leave before Christmas for being unvaccinated.



Now they are begging them to come back to work because of the Omicron surge… — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) December 24, 2021





Thanks to our friends at WND News Center for contributing to the contents in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...