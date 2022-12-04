News

Hospital Patent Arrested for Shutting Off Roommates Ventilator – TWICE

A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly shut off a hospital roommate’s ventilator, not once, but twice.

Apparently she was annoyed with the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors made a statement and said that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator, despite being told by the staff that it was vital for the patient to live. She then switched it off again later in the evening. Absolutely heartless here folks.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger any longer, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and then taken to jail.

