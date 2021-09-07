‘Horse Dewormer’ Overdose Stories DEBUNKED: We Have No Such Doctor, Treat People Normally Hospital Says

Liberal outlets took to their platforms on Friday to try to bury a story when Joe Rogan beat Covid in less than a few days with preventative medicines that are approved by the FDA. They even went after a hospital in Oklahoma based on rumors and hearsay.

A fraudulent and disgusting lie of a story claimed that an Oklahoma hospital had to turn away gunshot victims because so many people had overdosed on “horse dewormer” in a bit to treat Covid-19 themselves. The salacious story was destroyed with lack of proof, logically.

As it turns out, the story was horse sh*t from top to bottom as usual from the leftist rag media sites that spread the lie, but of course they won’t be held accountable, that only happens to conservatives in America.

Joe Rogan announced that he was treating his case of Covid-19 with the FDA approved drug ivermectin, the establishment media went into overdrive to try to discredit the guy worth $300 million, with one of the top podcasts in the world.

Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize for anti-parasitic widely used around the world, not just in animals, but humans. Ivermectin was approved by the FDA in 1969, but now the media and the left have a problem with it because it goes against their get jabbed or else mentality.

The Rolling Stone, The Independent, The Guardian, and other outlets couldn’t wait to get this fraudulent story out that one Oklahoma hospital, the ER was overflowing with ivermectin overdoses that gunshot victims were being turned away. You know, because Oklahoma is like Chicago, right lefties?

There was a local report a few days earlier where outlets quoted a local doctor named Jason McElyea of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, who described patients showing litany of symptoms from nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, and even “vision loss.”

Yet none of it was true, he LIED…

The hospital that McElyea worked at released the following statement.

“Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months,” the statement read. “NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.”

“All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.”

The clarification came after a host of liberal pundits had tweeted out McElyea’s story as fact.

Look at MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow peddling this hoax and lie..

“Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances” “‘The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,’ he said.”

"Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances"



"'The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."https://t.co/P909GtxBQZ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 2, 2021

George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway and one of the geniuses behind the Lincoln Project peddled this tweet.

“Dr. McElyea said patients are packing … eastern and southeastern Oklahoma hospitals …. ‘The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,’ he said.”

Ivermectin is used around the world to treat parasitic infections in humans as well as livestock, albeit much higher does in the former. A number of studies have now shown that some anecdotal evidence suggest that the drug can treat Covid-19, but it has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating the coronavirus. Just like the vaccine hasn’t been approved either, but they’re squeezing that y folks that can’t read or research facts.

Even though its’ FDA approved for humans and has been since 1969, it didn’t stop the mental midgets at the FDA from putting out this snarky tweet back on August 21st.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

There’s no money in Ivermectin America, it’s cheap, effective, and it works. That’s why the FDA isn’t approving it, yet they are approving an experimental vaccine, and pushing it on even kids as young as 12.

Despite multiple studies showing ivermectin efficiency against the virus, the discussion of it is all but based on some social media platforms. YouTube suspended a sitting United States Senator for talking about Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as treatments, while Twitter blacklisted a peer-reviewed well known medical journal for publishing evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness.

Thanks to our friends at RT.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...