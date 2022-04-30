HORRIFIC: Watch as Gun Shots Ring Out at High School Baseball Game in Chicago as Teens Dive and Run for Cover

Shots fired at a high school baseball game in Chicago as America’s most violent city continues to decline under Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In the insane video you will watch below, high school players on the field and umpires are diving for their lives in a horrific scene that no child or teenagers should EVER have to go through!

According to reports this shooting was during the Marmion Academy vs St. Rita School baseball game. One parents says all of the boys are okay, but very freaked out.

Shot fired, 2534 W 79th St, in the end zone at St Rita. #ShotSpotter #ChicagoScanner — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) April 29, 2022

Hi Eric! This happened during the Marmion Academy VS St Rita School Baseball Game. Luckily all our boys are okay, just freaked out. — Nelly G. (@RockaNelly03) April 30, 2022

that’s crazy somebody jus sent me a video of that pic.twitter.com/L1YGYtXC30 — BACKWOODS ARE TERRIBLE!!! (@datdude1284) April 29, 2022

Chicago is a liberal hell hole, and there is nothing left to say about how bad this city has become.

