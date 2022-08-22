HORRIFIC Video Shows THREE Arkansas Police Officers Beating Man Outside Convenience Store ****GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING****

This is hard to watch, and this is some very piss poorly trained police officers yet again, this time in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police have launched an investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved.

Arkansas State Police have identified the man being hit by the officers as 27-year-old Randal Ray Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

He’s facing battery, assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and terroristic act charges.

Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office: Store clerk in nearby town called police after Worcester allegedly spat in their face & made threats. Deputies then found him in Mulberry. Sheriff’s Office says he was cooperative at first but things took a turn and he apparently injured an officer.

According to police, one officer sustained injuries during the arrest.

According to authorities, Alma police were responding to a call from a store clerk who said Worcester allegedly spat in their face and made terroristic threats.

Crawford Country Sheriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video. Worcester fled the store and Alma police contacted all law enforcement to “be on the lookout.” So they put out a BOLO on a guy who was spitting at them?

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Worcester at the Kuntry Xpress in Mulberry. He was cooperative at first but then things turned violent and he injured an officer.

The names of the officers have not been released. Arkansas State Police will be investigating this incident and the request of the Crawford County Sheriff.

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the press release states. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Three officers have been suspended after a video on Facebook shows them allegedly beating a restrained man outside of a convenience store.

WATCH: ****GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING****

#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews



**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio**

