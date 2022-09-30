HORRIFIC Video Shows Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Suffer Neurological Injury in 2nd Quarter Against Bengals

The entire football world is now questioning the medical staff of the Miami Dolphins after their quarterback was cleared to play after he appeared to suffer a concussion the prior week.

Just tonight he suffered another massive hit and looked to have a serious neurological injury and the video shows and proves that. This is very scary stuff America.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Former WWE Superstar and Ph.D Chris Nowinski added the following. Nowinksi is the founding CEO of Concussion LF, and a neuroscientist. The Concussion Legacy Foundation is fighting for a world without CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.

This user weighed in who’s a boxer with this response on what happened to Tua.

He had a fencing response because of the impact to the back of the head. As a Boxer I deal with concussions weekly. That's why punching the back of the head is illegal. — Erik M (@DrPuffenstein) September 30, 2022

Nowinski warned of this happening to Tua, in this tweet below.

If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right

All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers out to the Tua family, this is horrific to watch.

