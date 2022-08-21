HORRIFIC: Video Shows Giant Crocodile Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Mexican Lagoon (GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING – VIDEO)

A horrific video has surfaced showing footage of a massive crocodile carrying a man’s dead body through a lagoon in Mexico.

Footage was posted by journalist Porfirio Ibarra on Thursday showing a handful of horrified onlookers filming the scene of the otherwise very still waters of Laguna Del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas.

“Oh F**k!” An onlooker gasps repeatedly in Spanish as the giant croc slowly swims by the the half naked body that is already missing his left lower arm and foot.

The croc has its jaws clamped on the right shoulder and side of the head of the unidentified man, who is slowly carried face down through the water.

The massive reptile appears to be at least three times the size of the man, suggesting he could be close to 18-feet long.

“Presumably the man entered the lagoon to swim and was attacked by the animal,” wrote Ibarra, a local magazine editor who is also a stringer for the Associated Press.

Another journalist who shared the clip, Jorge Becerril, said that officials later pulled what remained of the mans body out of the water and “protected” the croc.

“In that lagoon, it is expressly forbidden to go swimming, he said.

Canal 13, Chiapas shared photos of his body being carved away and the croc out of the water with its jaws bound shut.

WATCH at your own risk (Graphic Content Warning)

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...