Horrific Video Shows Deadly Crash as Mercedes Plows Through Intersection at Insane Speed Killing 6, Including Toddler and Pregnant Woman (VIDEO)

This is one of the most horrific stories we’ve ever had to report at The DC Patriot, it’s absolutely awful.

New surveillance video shows a Mercedes speed through a red light at a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery crash that killed six people and seriously injured 7.

A somber vigil was held Friday evening to honor the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills, California.

Ashley Ryan was on her way to a prenatal doctor’s appointment at the time of the fiery-collision on Thursday, her sister Seana Kerr told ABC7. Ryan’s 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend Reynold Lester, were also among the deceased victims.

“Everybody’s heartbroken,” Kerr said in an interview. “She literally walked out the door, because we all live together, and she said, ‘Ok, I love y’all. I’m going to my doctor’s appointment to check up on the baby.’ We asked, ‘Oh, why don’t you leave our nephew here?’ She said, ‘No, I want to take my son for a ride.’ So, knowing that really, really broke our hearts.”

Two other women and a man were also killed but their names weren’t made public Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, who was injured in the collision, was taken into custody at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Prosecutors said they could receive the case as early as next Monday and will then decide whether to file criminal charges.

“I drove to the scene,” Kerr said. “I ran past the police officers just because I wanted to feel her energy one more time. Yesterday, I truly lost it. My family was broken yesterday, and we’re still broken.”

Our thoughts and prayers to all of those who lost a loved one in this senseless and negligent incident. Thanks to ABC7 for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...