HORRIFIC: Three Americans in Mexico for Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Airbnb they Rented

In an eerie story the bodies of three American friends were found in their Airbnb that they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

The bodies of Kandace Florence, 28, and Jordan Marshall, 28, and Marshall’s friend Courtez Hall were found in their Airbnb for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia news station Wavy is reporting.

The annual holiday is celebrated on November 1 and November 2 and is a holiday in Mexico.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

On October 30, Kandace was talking to her boyfriend and told him she wasn’t feeling well, per the outlet. She began to get sick while they were on the phone and the call dropped. After he was unable to get a hold of her, the boyfriend contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check in on the trip.

Authorities arrived and they were all found dead, per Wavy.

Kandace and Jordan’s families have since spoken out and they want answers as to what happened to them.

Jordan’s sister Jasmine Marshall said she found out the news on social media on October 31.

“I saw my brother’s name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom,” an emotional Jasmine told CBS affiliate WTKR.

Jordan’s mother, Jennifer Marshall, said the families have no clue how he and his friends died, telling WTKR, “The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information. Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

His body has arrived in his and Kandace’s home state of Virginia. Kandace’s body will also arrive in Virginia soon. The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on what would have been her 29th birthday Thursday, Nov. 10.

Kandace’s mother Freida Florence told WTKR of her death, “The biggest question was ‘Where do we start?'”

Opening up about her daughter, she said, “Think of positivity and mindfulness, and love the moment you’re in.”

Courtez’s mother shared that he was a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans.

“My son was a joyous child,” Ceola Hall told New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU. “He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh.”

She and his sisters had their final conversation with Courtez just days before she was informed by the U.S. Embassy of his death.

Courtez was 33, according to multiple reports.

“It’s been so hard,” she told the outlet. “We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand.”

Added Ceola: “I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn’t expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that.”

Thanks to our friends at Wavy, People, and WTKR for contributing to this report. This is still a developing story.

