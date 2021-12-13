HORRIFIC SCENE: 15 Shot, 1 Killed in Texas Shooting by Motorist at Celebration of Life Ceremony

A gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd that had gathered at a Celebration of Life ceremony in Bayton, Texas, a blatant attack on Christians in America.
A motorist drove by the location and opened fire striking a number of people. The injured were rushed to area hospitals. At least one person was killed. A child is also believed to have been injured.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told television station KTRK that one person had been killed, and three others critically injured.
@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been
