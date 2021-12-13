HORRIFIC SCENE: 15 Shot, 1 Killed in Texas Shooting by Motorist at Celebration of Life Ceremony

A gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd that had gathered at a Celebration of Life ceremony in Bayton, Texas, a blatant attack on Christians in America.

A motorist drove by the location and opened fire striking a number of people. The injured were rushed to area hospitals. At least one person was killed. A child is also believed to have been injured.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told television station KTRK that one person had been killed, and three others critically injured.

@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gives update after deadly shooting today at celebration of life in Houston Texas… https://t.co/kde8Z56Zbs via @YouTube — SherrilMetalGSM (@SherrilMetalGSM) December 13, 2021

North Market Loop Shooting scene spilled over to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital after numerous people rushed their loved ones here and others came to check on people who are injured. @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/g9xvT0sFO1 — Gabby Hart (@GabbyHartNews) December 13, 2021

