HORRIFIC: New Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Russian POW’s in Legs *GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING*

In a horrific video released early Sunday morning showing Ukrainian soldiers committing war crimes and shooting Russia POW’s (Prisoners of War) in the legs as they get out of a van bound and tied up.
The video released by Maria Dubovikova a Russian journalist and cannot be denied, it is horrific, and awful to watch.
This coming off the heels of Ukrainian doctors saying they were ordered to castrate all Russian prisoners at the orders of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, “because they are cockroaches.”
This is unbelievable that the American mainstream media refuses to cover the truth about the Ukraine and it’s Nazi problem.
You can watch the horrific video below:
**GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING**
WATCH:
This is truly sickening, when will Americans wake up to what’s really happening? Propaganda goes both way in wars, but one thing is for sure. The American media and politicians only want you to believe one side of this story, and it’s disgusting.
Great article, Mike. I appreciate Qws your work, i’m now creating over $15k each month simply by doing a simple j0b 0nline! i do know YOU currently MAKIG a lot of greenbacks on-line from $28 k I,TS simple on-line operating JOBS…
just copy and paste…… http://onlypay24.blogspot.com
Great article, Mike. I appreciate Fxc your work, i’m now creating over $15k each month simply by doing a simple j0b 0nline! i do know YOU currently MAKIG a lot of greenbacks on-line from $28 k I,TS simple on-line operating ez JOBS…
just copy and paste…… http://onlypay24.blogspot.com