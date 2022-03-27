HORRIFIC: New Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Russian POW’s in Legs *GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING*

In a horrific video released early Sunday morning showing Ukrainian soldiers committing war crimes and shooting Russia POW’s (Prisoners of War) in the legs as they get out of a van bound and tied up.

The video released by Maria Dubovikova a Russian journalist and cannot be denied, it is horrific, and awful to watch.

This coming off the heels of Ukrainian doctors saying they were ordered to castrate all Russian prisoners at the orders of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, “because they are cockroaches.”

This is unbelievable that the American mainstream media refuses to cover the truth about the Ukraine and it’s Nazi problem.

You can watch the horrific video below:

**GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING**

WATCH:

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that's not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.#WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/o7B7M1p2pG — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

Many of them are dying from shock due to the pain right on camera. And all of this is being filmed by Ukrainian soldiers themselves. — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

This is truly sickening, when will Americans wake up to what’s really happening? Propaganda goes both way in wars, but one thing is for sure. The American media and politicians only want you to believe one side of this story, and it’s disgusting.

