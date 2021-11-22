HORRIFIC: Multiple People Dead and Injured as SUV Plows Through Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas Parade Sunday Night (VIDEO- GRAPHIC WARNING OF EVENT)

A horrific scene out of Wisconsin as an SUV plowed through a crowded Christmas parade on Sunday night.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed there were “some fatalities” after an SUV drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. “I don’t have an exact number to give you,” he added. More than 20 others were injured with 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients taken to six hospitals for treatment. Police also said a person of interest is in custody and the SUV has been recovered.

This horrific event comes on the heels of a the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal and the driver is a Black male according to authorities. It’s early to tell, but one things for sure, you can totally blame the mainstream media for whatever this is if foul play was involved.

“We were just trying to keep our family safe”: Scott Greger describes moment SUV plowed into crowd at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Heavy.com confirmed that two Milwaukee police squads were outside the home listed to Brooks on N. 19th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Heavy also obtained audio from the scanner indicating Waukesha police obtained an ID in the name Darrell Brooks Jr. inside the red Ford Escape they recovered in connection with the Waukesha parade investigation. He also goes by the name Darrell E. Brooks Jr., and Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. He is 39-years-old.

Brooks has an extremely long criminal history including open cases.

Darrell E. Brooks Jr. of 19th Street has open charges filed November 5, 2021, in Milwaukee courts for resisting an officer (misdemeanor), felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety (felony) with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and battery (both misdemeanors, also with domestic abuse assessments.)

He posted $1,000 cash bail on November 19, 2021.

It is unclear at this time if Brooks is the suspect.

Heavy has confirmed police are at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, home of Darrell Brooks Jr. after a red Ford Escape SUV registered to his address was located near the scene of the Waukesha Christmas parade ramming: https://t.co/1i5vqFfwI3 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) November 22, 2021

"I realized it was a parade, stepped outside to record. And that's just when it happened." #Waukesha https://t.co/ioJx1YAZHk pic.twitter.com/2YnH3tGDQe — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

A horrific video here as a toddler is playing and the car whips by barely missing the toddler.

A driver plowed through the #Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday. Cellphone video from Jesus Ochoa captured a terrifying moment when the SUV just missed a little girl dancing along the route. https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/Aw7Xa9H4AD — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

This horrific video shows the red truck running people over. The Waukesha South High School marching band was among those hit, according to a man who was there.

The following video below is absolutely sickening and there is no way this was accidental. Watch for yourself, viewer discretion is advised.

********** GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING BELOW **********

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

Shawn Reilly, the mayor, said, “Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha. We don’t have all the details.” The mayor said in a second press conference, “today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade at the beginning. I saw all of the happy children sitting on the curb…. I can still see the smiling faces. A parade is a celebration for our community.”

The chief said that, at 4:39 p.m. on November 21, 2021, a red SUV “drove into our Christmas parade…more than 20 individuals were injured.” he said the SUV drove through barricades down Main Street. “It struck more than 20 individuals. Some were children, and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident.” The names of victims and the number of those dead were not released. He said it’s not clear whether the incident has any “nexus to terrorism.”

Thompson said the Waukesha police department has “recovered a suspect vehicle. It’s an ongoing investigation. The victims were transported from the scene via ambulance. Officers transported some of the injured people and took them to the hospital. It’s a very tragic incident. Very chaotic. There are no other threats involved.”

Waukesha is a suburban city in a conservative, affluent county next to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

“Several LE sources say preliminary: Wisconsin incident appears to be vehicle fleeing a separate crime scene (stabbing) when it plowed into parade. One person in custody. Investigation ongoing but so far no initial link to terror or the recent Rittenhouse verdict w/@tom_winter,” NBC reporter Jonathan Dienst wrote on Twitter.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade.



You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

The Following is from Heavy.com

A woman wrote Heavy, “(A relative) lives in Waukesha, a black guy with dreads knocked on her door shortly after the incident at the parade. She wouldn’t let him in and he proceeded to go across the street trying to break into a building. My daughter called 911 with a description and they said they think he was driving the SUV that drove into all the people.” Police have not confirmed the suspect description, but they did describe the suspect as possibly being a “black male” on the scanner. A more specific description was not given.

A man wrote Heavy: “My friend was approached by the people in the car. One was arrested, other two on the run. They asked to use his phone. 3 African Americans, early 20’s, dreadlocks.” We are not printing his name, either, for his own protection, but we have it.

He added: “He’s at the station now. It looked like they ditched the car. He used the phone and they have the fingerprints. He said it looked like they were ditching clothes.”

At 4:39 p.m., a police officer could be heard on the radio saying, “There’s a car going westbound approaching the parade course. A red Escape. Black male. I couldn’t stop him. He’s going westbound blowing his horn.”

Another police officer said a “maroon Ford Escape just blew by me White Rock and Hartwell heading toward the parade route.” About a minute later, an officer called for help and said, “Sounds like a car sped through westbound Main” and said people had been “ran over” with “multiple casualties,” calling for multiple ambulances to respond.

A frantic officer then got on the radio and said, “We have about 10 to 15 people down in the street. … We need all available units to the downtown.” He then got back onto the radio and yelled, “I’ve got about 30 people down.” The officer then corrected himself, saying there were 40 casualties down Main Street. Another officer said a woman was not conscious and not breathing. Casualty refer to both injuries and deceased victims.

“Alert all the hospitals,” an officer yelled.

