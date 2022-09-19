HORRIFIC: Massive Fire Engulfs 42-Story Telecom Skyscraper in China [VIDEO INSIDE]

Photos have emerged over the weekend of a 42-story skyscraper in China going up in flames in Changsha, a city that is home to nearly 10 million people.

Chinese-state media said that the building housed offices of the government-owned telecommunications company in China Telecom.

“To prevent serious danger, some equipment in the building has been switched off,” China Telecom said in a statement. “Right now, fixed-lined communication and mobile internet service can be accessed as normal, though the voice function in some mobile phones may be affected. This is being handled urgently.”

AFP reported that these types of fires are not uncommon in China due to “lax enforcement of building codes and rampant unauthorized construction.”

❗️In #China, the skyscraper of the largest telecom operator China Telecom in #Changsha is on fire. Hundreds of people could be burned alive. pic.twitter.com/GDNC74k8Tj — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

China did not immediately report any casualties from the fire that engulfed the 720-foot building. 280 firefighters and nearly 40 fire engines were dispatched to combat the massive fire.

WATCH: High-rise engulfed in flames in Changsha, China; no victims reported so far according to state media pic.twitter.com/8EJS8f6aVa — BNO News (@BNONews) September 16, 2022

You can’t believe everything coming out of China though.

For example, U.S. officials have said that they believe a pilot flying for China Eastern Airlines intentionally crashed a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane earlier this year, killing all 132 people on board. Chinese officials have yet to release their report on the crash.

