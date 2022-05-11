HORRIFIC: Immigrant Thugs Charged with Butchering a Grandmother in Shocking Birthday Party Slaying

As you know by now in Joe Biden’s America, or Democrat ran America, thugs are celebrated instead of shamed. Pretty sickening right? This horrific story is one that was tough to write, in fact I’m confident I threw up in my mouth a little writing this awful story.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, two thugs, 21-year-old Jonathan Rice and 19-year-old Josiah Ritchie, who are brothers, gunned down 63-year-old Debra Derrick as she sat on her porch celebrating her 63rd birthday.

Even though she wasn’t the intended target, she was shot to death by this cowardly and pathetic duo of monsters.

Essex News Daily, giving more details on the horrific slaying, reports that:

On March 11, 2021, the victim, who previously worked as certified nursing assistant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, was at her home in the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue releasing balloons to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when she was shot.

The two thugs have since been arrested and are being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark while they are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Yet worse, the two were immigrants from Guyana. As the New York Post reports:

The two brothers, who lived with their mother and stepfather, are originally from Guyana and had previously lived in Atlanta, prosecutors said.

The border is wide open, the Democrats don’t care, and Grandmothers are being murdered by immigrant thugs on their birthdays. This is the America they want, don’t ever forget that.

In an interview last year, Derrick’s sister Ramona Derrick said her sibling was killed as she rushed to shield her grandchildren from gunfire.

“She was caught in the crossfire. She was making sure that everybody was safe. She was pushing the two granddaughters in the door,” Ramona Derrick told NJ Advance Media.

“She was a very pleasant person,” Ramona Derrick said. “She always welcomed people to a meal. Always had an open heart.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to this grieving family, and shame on Joe Biden and his group of screw ups that continue to wreck America.

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...