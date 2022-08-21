[…] HORRIFIC: Gay Couple Arrested Using Adopted Children to Make Pornography […]

A horrific story that didn’t make the mainstream media that we’re just now finding out about and bringing to you America.

According to The New York Post and Trending Politics, a Gay couple has been arrested for using an adopted child to make child pornography. Absolutely horrific, sickening, and disgusting. Another reason why those of us in the Christian faith disagree with these adoption like standards and call them groomers.

News on that came from the New York Post, which reported that police, including the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, raided a Loganville, Georgia home toward the end of July (July 27th) after discovering that a man in the house was downloading child pornography from that location.

The police, after arresting that depraved individual, found that there was another child porn sicko in the county that was, in the words of the sheriff’s office, “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home.”

Now onto an even more horrific part of this story. Police in Georgia found that a gay couple in the state were using their adopted children to make child pornography. God Help Us All.

Horrific. But it gets worse; acting on that information the same night as that first individual was arrested, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant and raid on the home of a gay couple, William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, a gay couple in their mid-thirties.

What they found was evil beyond belief. The two homosexual men, allowed to adopt children under relatively recent changes to the law regarding adoption, had been sexually abusing the adopted children and using them to make child pornography. The New York Post, reporting on what police found, said:

During their search, deputies found evidence the pair, who were the children’s adoptive fathers, “were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse,” the sheriff’s office said.

WSB-TV, an Atlanta-area news outlet, provided more details about the horrific incident, noting that:

Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two children in the home.

After making sure the children were safe, investigators found evidence that the couple, who were the adoptive fathers of the pair of brothers living there, were recording themselves committing sexually abusive acts against the children.

Both men are being held in the Walton County Jail on charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes. William Zulock has an additional charge of child molestation.

Absolutely horrific stuff, so stomach-churning it only could have happened in an America drifting farther from its Christian roots by the day.

Responding to the New York Post’s tweet about the subject, many online were furious, with these comments being some of the best and highly representative about the anger garnered by the situation:

“The thing that never happens happened again”

“Can we bring back mob justice again? The courts are often too lenient on pedophiles.”

“I wonder if @CNN has an appropriate word to use to describe this now that they’ve redefined the word “groomer”?”

Many pointed to the leftist claim, in defense of gay men being able to adopt children, that this “never happens,” something belied by numerous reports to the contrary, along with this new, stomach-churning report.

Thanks our friends at Trending Politics and The New York Post for originally posting this content.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...