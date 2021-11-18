HORRIFIC: Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Punches and Throws Ex-Girlfriend Like Sack of Potatoes (VIDEO-GRAPHIC VIOLENCE WARNING)

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy is on the run and in hiding after video has surfaced of him beating, punching, and tossing his ex-girlfriend around like a rag doll in front of a 5 month old toddler.

The abused girlfriend has now called on the public to help find this monster who assaulted and beat the hell out of her in her apartment in a jealous rage.

The Oakland Police Department has a message for Zac Stacy:

“Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges,” the Oakland Police Department said.

I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 18, 2021

The following video is extremely graphic and violent. Viewer discretion is advised.

The following is from TMZ:

12:56 PM PT — The Oakland PD says it has “provided security assistance” for the victim on Thursday … adding that the woman is now “in an undisclosed location.”

11:39 AM PT — Stacy is facing 2 felony charges stemming from the incident — aggravated battery and criminal mischief, according to police docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

If convicted, the aggravated battery charge carries up to 15 years behind bars, and the criminal mischief carries up to 5.

In the docs, cops say the woman sustained injuries to her face, torso, and legs.

Cops also say the 65″-inch TV that was destroyed is valued at $1,000 … and the baby’s bouncy was damaged.

11:03 AM PT — The victim of Stacy’s attack is urging anybody with information regarding the former football player’s whereabouts to come forward to law enforcement.

“I don’t know why his friends are hiding him,” the woman said in a video message Thursday. “If you see him — he drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021.”

“Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

Here’s more from The New York Post:

On Saturday, Stacy texted Evans asking if he could come to her home and visit their child, according to the arrest affidavit. Though the pair had been fighting over the boy for months, Evans “extended an olive branch” and let Stacy bring over breakfast for her and their son, according to the affidavit and family court documents.

But the former couple quickly began arguing and Stacy, “struck [her] on the right side of her head, and picked her up and threw her against the television, causing it to crack and fall over,” according to police.

“He continued yelling at her and striking her while she got up from the floor, and picked her up again and threw her into the baby’s bouncy chair,” the arrest affidavit states. “While she was still on the floor pleading for him to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her onto a baby walker, causing the object to break.”

When the police arrived, “Food was spilled around the living room and the baby’s bouncy chair was knocked over and broken.”

After the alleged beating, Stacy said “I love you” to his infant son and left before Evans called 911, she said. She later went to a hospital with bruises and a head wound.

In a restraining order, Evans claims Stacy had been abusing her since she became pregnant with his child last year, with the terrifying attacks escalating.

“He will not stop. He will kill me and he will feel justified in his actions,” she wrote in the order.

