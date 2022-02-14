HORRIFIC FLASHBACKS OF JIMMY CARTER FOR OLDER AMERICANS AS INFLATION SOARS

Republican leaders are blasting the Biden administration after the latest Labor Department report released Thursday showed inflation surged to a new 40-year record in January.



Ranking Member of the House Committee on Economic Disparity Bryan Steil told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF), “Here we are with another month of record-high inflation.”



Steil continued saying, “When will the Democrats and the Biden administration stop ignoring the crisis and work to bring costs down for American families? Workers should not have to become accustomed to losing more of their paycheck every single month.” ​

House Ways and Means Ranking Member Kevin Brady said in a statement Thursday, “The soaring inflation, which grew 0.6% in January and 7.5% on a year-over-year basis, caused working families to pay $5,000 in additional spending.”



Brady added, “Biden just doesn’t get it. Americans under his leadership is on the verge of, if not already in, a crippling wage-price spiral that will end badly for families, small businesses, and the U.S. economy. But he’s doing nothing about it, and his Build Back Better bill, would make it worse.”



“Biden has lied, his inflation is not ‘transitory,’ and hardworking Americans are facing the consequences as skyrocketing prices for nearly everything are here to stay,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.



President Biden told reporters Thursday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released January’s Consumer Price Index, “We have seen historic success on the first priority, with the greatest year of job growth in history. Americans are finding better jobs, better wages, and better benefits, along with the fastest economic growth in decades.”



Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said in a statement, “This is exactly why the Biden administration needs to stop​publicly showering itself with praise, trying to desperately spin the state of the U.S. economy. The average American feels pain that the Washington, D.C. bubble refuses to understand, appreciates, and address.”



“The White House’s policies have defied the most basic principles of economics. They injected trillions into the economy while forcing lockdowns, driving inflation to another 40-year high,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.



Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said “Biden’s Build Back Better plan should be put in the grave due to the soaring inflation. Half the country’s never experienced inflation this bad and the other half is getting Jimmy Carter flashbacks,” Sasse added.

