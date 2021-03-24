Horrific Equality Act Threatens Religious Freedom, Safety of Women, Children, and the Unborn

By now you’ve probably heard of this disastrous Equality Act that looks to fundamentally change and ruin the United States of America and it’s religious liberties once and for all.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by insane liberal Democrat Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois began deliberations on the Equality Act. This act as you know threatens religious freedoms, the safety of women and children, and of course the unborn.

If this disaster of a bill passes and is signed into law, federal mandate will force women to allow men into their bathrooms and shelters, and most likely their sports and dorm rooms.

Christian charities would be forced to hand children over to LGBTQ couples, and Christian hospitals could be forced to perform abortions and sex changes, or close down altogether.

This is just scratching the surface of this nightmare of a bill.

The insane LGBTQ lobby and their political and media allies say that these concerns are exaggerated, the result of right-wing fear mongering. According to the left-wing folks at Center for American Progress.

“The Equality Act would benefit many religious people and would not undermine existing religious exemptions in the amended civil rights laws, despite the suggestions of opponents of LGBTQ equality,” The Center for American Progress stated.

The Equality Act would change the wording of the Public Accommodations section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, … and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity) or national origin.” “Public accommodation” would now apply not only to public spaces and private businesses, but also to “any establishment that provides a good, service, or program, including a … service or care center, shelter, … funeral parlor, or establishment that provides health care, accounting, or legal services” and to any “establishment that provides … public gathering.”

The lovely act defines “The term ‘sex’ includes… a sex stereotype.” This seems to suggest that any establishment affirming the traditional definition of marriage could be wrong according to the act. According to the act, it is labeled a “sex stereotype,” with the findings sections stated that “discrimination against a married same-sex couple could be based on the sex stereotype that marriage should only be between heterosexual couples.”

Despite specific language in the Act overriding religious freedom, proponents continue in the usual pattern of accusing right-thinking people of lying and inventing conspiracy theories for pointing out that freedoms will be curtailed. For instance, a recent NBC opinion piece said that “the idea that LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections undermine protections for religious Americans is an egregious mistruth.”

Regarding the restroom question, the answer is yes, the Equality Act would make it federal law that, everywhere in America, “an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.” Democrats once again belie their claim to be the protectors of women, placing ideology as a higher good than protecting women and young girls from sexual abuse in bathrooms.

As you can see, this is an absolute disaster for religious freedoms, liberties, and America. You can read more of this insanity from our friends at The New American.

