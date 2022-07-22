HORRIFIC Dog Breeding Facility Doing Experiments on Puppies Finally Ordered to Close in Virginia

Thousands of beagles who were having horrific experiments on them in a hellish prison like laboratory have been freed and are now available for adoption according to The Blaze TV Host Mark Levin.

After many years of undercover investigations, the beagle breeding mill Envigo will finally close its doors the company said.

The company bred and sold animals for research. In a recent episode of LevinTV, Mark Levin brings the story to light to his audience. Mark is an avid dog lover like most Americans, and he encouraged his audience to help adopt these poor animals with all they’ve been through.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia has agreed to prohibit Envigo RMS from engaging in any activity at the Cumberland, VA facility ever again. Envigo must also surrender the remaining beagles to the Humane Society of the United States.

Back in May, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five “beagle bills” which protect dogs and cats bred for research.

Watch the clip to see the whole story. Click here to read more from LevinTV.

