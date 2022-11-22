HORRIFIC: Couple in Their 60s Brutally Beaten by THUGS at Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING]

A horrific scene as a couple in their 60s was brutally beaten at an Elton John concert at Dodgers Stadium last Thursday.

The daughter of the two victims told Fox 11 that her parents were excited to have a “date night” out at the Elton John farewell concert tour, but the night ended in horrible violence.

“They were so excited to go have a random little date night, so they went to the Elton John concert,” the daughter, Nicole told Fox 11. “They had a really nice night and they wanted to beat the crowd so they left 10-15 minutes before the concert ended.”

Nicole said her father got out of his car to investigate when he heard a loud thud.

“He looked and he was thinking his mirror was hanging off, and he looked at the people and said, ‘Who hit my mirror,’ and this group of about six people turned around,” Nicole said., “A female was like ‘I did,’ and she was intoxicated and witnesses claim that she swung [at] my dad first and he went to block. The last thing he remembers is these three or four guys just started hitting him all at the same time.”

Nicole said her mother got out of the vehicle to help her dad, but was also beaten and knocked out cold.

What’s even worse is no one came to the aid of elderly couple.

One bystander, who happened to record the beating instead of getting involved to help, helped the male victim, but he was eventually chased down by the attackers and punched.

The thugs also broke his phone. One Person has been arrested but they were not one of the suspects who attacked the couple.

UPDATE: An arrest was made in relation to the case on Thursday, BUT not of any of the people who attacked the couple. Lapd told me it’s a person charged with felony vandalism for destroying a cell phone of someone who was recording.https://t.co/bqJySzA6Tb — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenNews) November 20, 2022

Fox 11 Los Angeles Reported:

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

