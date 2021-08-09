HORRIFIC: Chicago Police Officer Ella French Murdered, Partner in Critical Condition Fighting for Life After Traffic Stop

The violence in Chicago is at an alarming level after a Chicago police officers were ambushed at a traffic stop. Ella French was murdered shot and killed at a traffic stop, and her partner is in critical condition after gunshot wounds he suffered as well.

Chicago continues to mourn 29-year-old Officer Ella French who was killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood Saturday night while her partner remains in the hospital after being shot.

Flags across the city of Chicago are now flying at half staff, and Chicago’s liberal mayor Lori Lightfoot just couldn’t wait to politicize this murder to blame guns. Guns are not the enemy in Chicago, violent crime is.

First responders showed their support with another group of firefighters who brought a box of doughnuts to Area One for officers.

Police say the two suspects are being questioned by police and a third is in stable condition at Christ Hospital.

The three suspects according to authorities were being pulled over in a routine traffic stop Saturday night near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Police said that’s when an exchange of gunfire rang out with the community safety officers, including Officer French.

French joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018 after previously working with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021



We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others.



Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

French is the first female police officer killed in Chicago since 1988.

“A mother lost her daughter last night,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “A brother, his sister. A family, forever shattered. Another continues to keep vigil at a hospital bed, sending up powerful prayers but no doubt fearing the worst.”

Our prayers go out to the family and fellow officers of Ella French, as well as her partner who is fighting for his life right now in a Chicago hospital. God be with them in this difficult time.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...