HORRIFIC: Chicago Dad Beaten to Death While Hanging Christmas Lights With His Daughter (VIDEO)

A horrible story as a Chicago man was beaten to death while hanging Christmas lights with his daughter.

Jose Tellez, the 49-year-old father of three was enjoying his Saturday afternoon, decorating his home for Christmas with his daughter. Unfortunately the day ended with Tellez becoming another sad statistic of Chicago violence.

Two men jumped out of a car and and beat him to death, hit in the head by the two men. They hit him with unknown blunt objects before taking off.

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote about Tellez’s neighbor hearing his daughter scream. The neighbor ran across the street and saw Tellez bleeding from his head, “with Christmas lights still clutched in his hand.”

No suspects have been arrested in this liberal crime ridden hell hole for this horrific crime against a father. No motive is known for the murder either.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Tellez’s family.

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...